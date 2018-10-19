Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday filed second corruption case before the accountability court against former leading bureaucrat Ahad Cheema for having “assets beyond means.”

The anti-graft authority also released details of properties registered in the name of Ahad Cheema and his family members including his wife, and sisters.

A spokesman for the Lahore NAB said that the second corruption reference against the bureaucrat was filed at least nine months after he was arrested in connection with Ashiyana Housing Scheme, a government-run housing project for the low-income people.

During investigations, the NAB collected details of properties registered in the name of Ahad Cheema and his relatives. “The accused owns real-estate, agriculture land, residential flats and houses,” the spokesman claimed.

According to the NAB spokesman, Mr Cheema owns a plot (No 701) in the LDA Avenue society, two plots in Bank Al-falah Employees Housing Society, one plot in the IB Cooperative Housing Society Islamabad, agriculture land measuring 123-Kanal, 19-Marla and 188-Kanal 12-Marla at village Bhek Ahmad Yar in district Hafizabad.

The accused also owns 3-Kanal land in Karbath village Lahore cantonment in his own name and 14-Kanal and 7-Marla in the name of his relatives. Similarly, he also owns another 3-Kanal and 12-Marla in the same locality. Also, Mr Ahad and his mother owns 48-Kanal and 1-0-Marla piece of land in Model Town, Lahore.