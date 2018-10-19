Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan was facing numerous challenges which required a national approach for their resolution and media should play their proactive role in this regard.

The president said this while talking to office bearers and members of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) in a meeting at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, here.

Senator Faisal Javed, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil and senior officers were also present. The president emphasized that print media had played a pivotal role in strengthening the democratic and social structure of the country.

He underscored that media was cornerstone of democracy and the government was committed to the freedom of both print and electronic media. He highlighted that media in Pakistan was highly independent and vibrant.

The president further said that the incumbent government believed in self regulations by the media which should exercise judgment and observe code of ethics keeping in view the integrity of Pakistan and national objectives.

He underlined that the objective and healthy criticism from the media was vital to the functioning of any government.

He urged that the media especially the print media should play a part in the social and economic development of the country by creating awareness through public service messages and campaigns particularly on the issue of health and women empowerment.

The delegation congratulated the president on his election and also briefed him regarding the issues being faced by newspaper industry. The president assured the delegation of his full support in resolving these challenges. Moreover, the office bearers and members of APNS also assured the president of their cooperation in national efforts for strengthening of social, political and economic fabric of the country.