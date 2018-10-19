Share:

ISLAMABAD - An exhibition titled ‘dreamscape’ 2018 by renowned artist Muhammad Atif Khan started here at Tanzara Art gallery on Thursday. Muhammad Atif Khan has the honour to conduct various solo shows in the country as well as in the UK, Jordan and Switzerland, besides his participation in numerous group shows. His work interweaves Islamic miniature painting with modern geometric designs and popular culture as it successfully creates mysterious narratives through his juxtapositions of Mughal Era figures within Mandala like landscapes. Being a contemporary image maker, Atif Khan pushes his artistic limit through varied artistic thoughts and visual explorations of socio-political and cultural issues.

An official of the Art Gallery said that “Tanzara Gallery takes pleasure in presenting the works of renowned artist Muhammad Atif Khan who has successfully built a niche for himself in the local as well as the international art market. His work interweaves Islamic miniature painting with modern geometric designs and popular culture.”He said that art is an embodiment of a vision that makes one transcend the moment. He said that Tanzara Gallery believes in displaying high quality art, paintings, sculpture, ceramics and photography. He said that Tanzara promotes visions that are unique to the artist. The stress is more on quality in order to maintain the high standards the gallery has set for itself. The exhibition will continue till October 31.