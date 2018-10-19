Share:

SYDNEY:- Australia will play the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first time in an official T20 clash next week after the game was sanctioned, officials said Thursday. The touring Australians were scheduled to face UAE as part of their tune-up for their upcoming T20 series against Pakistan. But it has now been granted full international status after both Cricket Australia and PCB agreed to the move, the ICC said. Emirates Cricket Board member Zayed Abbas said the match in Abu Dhabi on October 22 would give his side some much-needed game-time against a leading international team.