Share:

Austrian Ambassador Dr Brigtta Blaha called on Acting Governor Ch Parvez Elahi and discussed regional peace bilateral relations during a meeting at the Governor’s House Thursday. Austrian honorary Consul General (CG) in Lahore Sarmad Amin was also present during the meeting. The acting governor, speaking on the occasion, said the friendly relations with Austria will be further strengthened, adding that Pakistan would higher services of Austrian experts in the energy and technical education sectors. He said the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Austria will be enhanced. Pervaiz Elahi said Pakistan is a peace-loving country, adding that Punjab offered vast opportunities of investment. He also talked his initiatives in health, education and agriculture sectors during his tenure as chief minister of Punjab. Austrian envoy Dr Brigtta said Austria wished to see Pakistan strong and economically stable, and assured of maximum support of her government in the energy and technical education sectors.