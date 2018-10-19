Share:

KARACHI (PR): The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited has announced the financial results of the bank for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. As per the results, the Bank declared the pre-tax profit of Rs. 9.92 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 as compared to Rs. 10.38 billion for the corresponding period. Profit after tax for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 was recorded at Rs. 5.90 billion against Rs. 6.25 billion for the corresponding period last year. Bank’s profit (excluding capital gains) grew by 27 percent compared to corresponding period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) of the Bank were recorded at Rs. 5.31 per share. The Bank’s loan book increased by Rs 110.10 billion, standing at Rs 449.93 billion as on September 30, 2018, showing growth of 32.40 percent in net advances, compared to the last year end. Advances to Deposits Ratio (ADR) of the Bank now stands at 58.52 percent. The Bank has improved its market share in terms of loan book.

Prudent financing strategies and sound risk management policies of the Bank resulted in decrease in non-performing to gross advances ratio to 1.12 percent as at September 30, 2018 as against 1.52 percent as on December 31, 2017. Coverage ratio of Non-Performing Loans also increased to 146.94 percent as at September 30, 2018 from 144.32 percent in December 31, 2017.

The Bank maintained long term and short term rating at AA+ (double A plus) and A1+ (A one plus). The ratings reflect the Bank's sustained performance, exceptional asset quality, satisfactory financial profile and healthy liquidity.

The deposits of the Bank increased by 11.01 percent as compared to December 31,2017 reaching Rs. 768.81 billion as on September 30, 2018. The Bank continued with its strategy for outreach expansion by adding significant branches every year. The Bank’s branch network has now reached 700 branches/ sub branches having coverage in 263 cities of Pakistan and 3 branches & 4 representative offices outside Pakistan. In line with the Bank’s vision to provide convenience to customers, the Bank is operating with the network of 809ATMs across Pakistan including 119 offsite ATMs.