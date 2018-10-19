Share:

LOS ANGELES - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have seemingly confirmed to a fan they are married. The loved-up couple were reported to have tied the knot last month, but neither of them had broken their silence on their happy news.

However, on Wednesday the pair couldn’t keep their eyes off one another as they packed on the PDA during a meal at Los Angeles restaurant Joan’s On Third, where they allegedly revealed they were officially hitched to a fellow diner.

The onlooker, who filmed the couple sharing a passionate kiss, told the Mail Online: ‘’I said to them, ‘I don’t want to say congratulations, but are you married?’

‘’Justin said, ‘Yes, we are married’. He explained that they have their ‘ups and downs’ just like every other couple.

‘’He said he has a lot of baggage and called Hailey ‘an angel’ for sticking by his side, but she just rolled her eyes.’’

Afterwards, the couple were spotted house hunting and took a look at Demi Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home.

The luxury four-bedroom pad - which boasts a zero-edge pool, private bar, covered gazebo and media room - was originally listed for $9,495,000, but had $500,000 slashed off the asking price as the pop star reportedly doesn’t want to return to the property as it is the location where she suffered a drugs overdose in July.

Hailey and the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker were thought to have tied the knot on the day they received their marriage license in New York on September 13, but the blonde beauty later denied claims.

She said: ‘’I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!’’ However days later, her uncle Alec Baldwin claimed his niece and the ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker had ‘’just went off’’ and got married.

He said: ‘’They just went off and got married and I don’t know what the deal is. We text Hailey every now and then. We met him one time.’’ It was later speculated that because both Hailey and Justin are religious, they don’t consider their marriage official yet because they haven’t had a full ceremony in a church.

The couple are planning to make their marriage meaningful in the eyes of God through a second, formal wedding in a church in the near future.