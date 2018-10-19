Share:

All are aware child are the future of our country and they can do better for the country. The most commonly recognized exports from Pakistan that use child labor are carpets. But we see there are many children working in carpet industries because of their slim fingers. In 1990 2,463 children under 14 years old were working in carpet industries. And 4,246 children among 17 years old were working in carpet industries. Now there are many children they are working in carpet industries. While the children are working in carpet industries they also will be injured and they will get pain. They love to get education but infortunately they are compile to not read for their stomach. They work 9 to 10 hours per day. And one hour break.

I hope that government will take an action on carpet industries where children are working.

REHMAT SHAFIQ AHMED,

Kech, October 5.