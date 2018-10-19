Share:

LONDON - Claire Foy thinks of herself as a ‘’villain’’.

The 34-year-old actress - who stars alongside Ryan Gosling in the Damien Chazelle-directed ‘First Man’ - has admitted that in spite of her fame and success, she is still vulnerable to moments of self-doubt.

Claire - who has previously admitted to having anxiety issues - shared: ‘’I always think of myself as the villain.

‘’I always think, ‘I must be the wrong one.’ For example, people like Ryan Gosling meet someone, don’t hear their name and say, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t catch your name.’ I don’t say anything because I’m worried they might judge [me]. I just keep quiet and hope maybe someday we’ll be able to catch up, and then I have anxiety over it at nighttime.’’

Claire has emerged as one of the world’s most in-demand actresses since her starring role in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’. But the British star admitted she still finds herself questioning her thoughts and decisions.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘’If I have an instinct, I question the instinct, then I question myself questioning the instinct. And that means I’m probably just going to never move from this spot ever again, and I’m hopeless and pathetic.’’

Meanwhile, Claire recently revealed she is planning to take a career break.

The actress said that after she’s finished promoting ‘First Man’, she’s not rushing back to work as she feels exhausted.

Claire explained: ‘’I did nothing for this whole summer and I plan not to do anything for quite a while longer. Making ‘The Crown’ and the three movies was really rewarding and amazing but quite exhausting.’’