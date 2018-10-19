Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court election tribunal on Thursday again issued notices to Prime Minster Imran Khan and others in an election petition filed against his election victory from constituency NA-95 Mianwali.

The election tribunal adjourned the hearing till 25th as PTI leader and famous lawyer Babar Awan and Shahid Naseem filed their wakalatnamas to represent Imran Khan in the election petition. The election tribunal consisting of Justice Shahid Waheed again issued the notices on the petition filed by Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party’s candidate Abdul Wahab Baloch. The petitioner accused the prime minister of submitting a false declaration along with his nomination papers. He was of the view that Imran did not fulfill the qualification as laid down in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petition, filed by the losing candidate in the constituency through Advocate Mubeenuddin Qazi, states that Imran Khan did not qualify to be elected as a member of the parliament as he “is not of good character and commonly known for violating Islamic injunctions, lacks adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings and does not practises obligatory duties prescribed by Islam”.

The petition said respondent Imran Khan also failed to “abstain from major (moral) sins”. “Moreover, he is not sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest… and habitually propagates opinion, and acts in a manner prejudicial to the integrity and independence of the judiciary, besides defaming and bringing into ridicule the judiciary,” it states.

The facts concealed by Khan “stood confirmed from certified documents … and the judgment on paternity rendered by a superior court of the State of California for the county of Los Angeles in favor of Sita White [in which] it was held that [Imran] Khan was the father of Tyrian Jade”, the petitioner said .