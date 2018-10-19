Share:

In a report, Khyber’s police has announced a new method for verifying the data of criminals. (CVRS) Criminals Record Verification systems would be computerize in each available police stations for not wasting times and for the details about a criminal in urgently by only clicking mobile’s button with a big background explanations. The statement said under all data would be converted to digital format and all concerned officials has access to it through one click. The advanced systems of Pakistan is finishing the problems of the police stations and the public for knowing the figures about a criminal in one especial click.

ADNAN MAQSOOD,

Turbat, October 6.