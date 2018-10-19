Share:

MULTAN - The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority have launched a massive crackdown against adulterators and sealed 10 food points for utilizing banned ingredients, poor sanitation, and substandard food.

The teams also imposed fine worth Rs222,500 on different food points for not following the instructions and warnings issued to them earlier.

The teams sealed Pakiza Sweets, Kala Khan Sweets and Zafar Sweets in Muzaffargarh, Abdul Qayum Sweets and Ali Bakery in Rajanpur, Shahzeb Drink Corner in Multan, Almadina Pan Shop in Bahawalnagar and Suleman Traders in Dera Ghazi Khan. Similarly, Noor Mehl Foods Unit was sealed in Bahawalpur and Apna Chinese Hotel in Lodhran.

The teams imposed fine worth Rs. 57500 on different food outlets in Multan and 165000 in Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan. The teams also issued warning to many food points.

CLEANUP DRIVE GOES ON: The district administration continued operation against encroachments and an anti-encroachment team demolished illegal sheds and concrete stoops at Nishtar Road on Thursday.

The team accompanied by heavy police contingents launched a big operation to clear Nishtar Road of all encroachments. The team got vacated three kanal land of Nishtar graveyard which was in illegal occupation of land grabbers. The team also removed stoops and sheds from outside the hospitals and shops with the help of heavy machinery which were taken into custody by the team.

The anti-encroachment operation has been launched by the Punjab Government on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, the anti-encroachment squad retrieved the occupation of Multan Cricket Club ground, Aligarh College from illegal occupants. District government sources said that land worth billions was retrieved from the land grabbers. Sources added that the operation would continue till removal of all encroachments from Multan.