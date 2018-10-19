NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Friday | October 19, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
9:00 PM | October 19, 2018
Turkey widens Khashoggi search, denies giving US tapes
7:29 PM | October 19, 2018
Afghanistan delays elections in Kandahar after Taliban attack
6:21 PM | October 19, 2018
Sarfraz, Paine agree wrecker-in-chief Abbas is the best
6:10 PM | October 19, 2018
6,484 companies registered with FBR through One-Window Facility
5:56 PM | October 19, 2018
TVET need to be upgraded: Shafqat Mahmood
5:52 PM | October 19, 2018
Driving the wheels of change
5:44 PM | October 19, 2018
Russia, Uzbekistan hail $11bn nuclear plant project during Putin visit
5:19 PM | October 19, 2018
PCB serves show cause notice to Ahmad Shahzad
5:17 PM | October 19, 2018
Bangladesh music fans mourn rock megastar
5:13 PM | October 19, 2018
Wimbledon to introduce final set tie-breaks
5:09 PM | October 19, 2018
AJK President, Minister Kashmir Affairs discuss current situation in IHK
4:55 PM | October 19, 2018
Giant galaxy supercluster found lurking in early Universe
4:48 PM | October 19, 2018
Taliban attack kills top Afghan officials, US general unhurt
4:26 PM | October 19, 2018
By-election in PK-71 on October 21
4:07 PM | October 19, 2018
Arduous efforts needed to save country from becoming water scarce: CJP
3:55 PM | October 19, 2018
China, SE Asia to hold maritime drill to ease tensions
3:48 PM | October 19, 2018
British-Pakistani cleric Anjum Chaudhry released from prison
3:30 PM | October 19, 2018
Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series
3:29 PM | October 19, 2018
New moon: China to launch lunar lighting in outer space
2:55 PM | October 19, 2018
Govt would never compromise on its objectives: Zartaj
ECONOMY
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
ECONOMY
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
7:01 PM | October 17, 2018
PM, business council leaders discuss proposals for strengthening economy
October 17, 2018
Russia World Cup added $14b to economy
October 10, 2018
Farrukh spokesperson on economy, energy
October 09, 2018
Knowledge economy vital for Pakistan: Atta
Top Stories
1:12 PM | October 19, 2018
PML-N to boycott Punjab Assembly till restoration of suspended members
9:21 AM | October 19, 2018
Qatari Foreign Minister to reach Pakistan today
5:09 PM | October 19, 2018
AJK President, Minister Kashmir Affairs discuss current situation in IHK
10:44 AM | October 19, 2018
IHC approves protective bail of Mansha Bomb’s son
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus