ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)on Thursday issued notification of newly elected members of National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies in by-election held on October 14. The ECP had issued notification of seven NA and 15 Provincial Assembly members.

The by-election was held on 35 seats and the notification for the four National Assembly and nine seats of Provincial Assemblies had not been issued due to certain issues.

The elections were held on 24 seats of Provincial Assemblies including 11 seats for Punjab Assembly, nine for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two each for Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies.

For 11 National Assembly seats, by-elections were held in nine constituencies in Punjab, one in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The following candidates were notified as members of National Assembly: Zahid Akram Durrani of MMA from NA-35 Bannu, Malik Sohail Khan PML-N from NA-56 Attock II, Sheikh Rashid Shafique PTI from NA-60 Rawalpindi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain PML-Q from NA-65 Chakwal, Moonis Elahi PML-Q NA-69 Gujrat II, Khawaja Saad Rafique PML-N from NA-131 Lahore IX and Muhammad Alamgir Khan PTI NA-243 Karachi East II.

ECP issued notifications for new Punjab Assembly members including, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar from PP-116 Toba Tek Singh, Sohail Shaukat Butt, from PP-164 Lahore, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar PP-155 Lahore, Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari from PP-201 Sahiwal, Qasim Abbas Khan from PP-222 Multan, Fawaz Ahmed PP-261 Rahim Yar Khan and Zahara Batool from PP-272 Muzaffargarh and Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari from PP-292 Dera Ghazi Khan.

Notified members of Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa included Sardar Khan from PK-3 Swat, Faisal Amin Khan from Pk-97 Dera Ismail Khan and Ikramullah Gandapur from Pk-99 Dera Ismail Khan.

Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani an independent from PB-35 Mastung and Muhammad Akbar of Balochistan National Party from PB Khuzdar were notified as members of Balochistan Assembly.

Syed Ahmed Raza Shah Jeelani PPP from PS-30 Khairpur and Muhammad Sajid PPP from PS-87 Malir-I were notified as members of Sindh Assembly by the Election Commission.