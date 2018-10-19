Share:

The Education system of Pakistan is not up to the mark and is not facilitating the needs of it. A student of science in the government college Faisalabad hailed from Quetta committed suicide today. The reason behind his loss of hope was the fragile system of education and his incompetency to carry through it. He had been failing in semester for long and now being tired of this system and under the duress of family, he had to take this heinous step.

It is about time we did something to take the bull down by the horns. The proper guideline for students about choosing the right career should be provided to them. Parents should also be guided about the different calibre of each student and should not put burden more than one’s ability.

GHULAM FAREED WATTOO,

Okara, October 5.