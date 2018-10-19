Share:

LAHORE - Eight more matches were held in the Jotun presents Pepsi T20 Cricket Cup 2018 here at the various grounds. In the first match of the day, Fatima Group defeated 3D Modeling by 9 runs. The second match saw Lahore Transport Authority (LTA) outclassing Finca Bank by 61 runs. Meezan Bank overpowered Shakarganj Foods by 8 wickets in the third match, Adsells routed ICI Pakistan by 7 wickets in the fourth match, UBL Funds thrashed Wateen by 8 wickets in the fifth match while in the sixth match, Berger Paints outlasted Int’l Petrochemicals by 66 runs, Nestle outstroke Zameen.com by 30 in the seventh match and in the last match of the day, Ibex Digital toppled Jazz by 54 runs. Jotun Pakistan Decorative Segment Manager M Arslan Khan said: “Jotun always admires CSP dedication to improve quality and standard of life through introduction of healthy activities among the corporate circles. It’s been a remarkable journey with CSP team over the period of last two years. We wish them all the best, and look forward to be their partner in longer run.”–Staff Reporter