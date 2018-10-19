Share:

HAFIZABAD -

Due to deviation from the teachings of the Holy Quran, the Muslims are facing disgrace in the world, said a renowned scholar and Aastana Bhikhi Sharif caretaker Pir Syed Naveedul Hassan Mashhadi.

Addressing a gathering at Doaba on Gujranwala Road here, he called upon the religious scholars to inculcate in the younger generation the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah, which is panacea for all ills confronting them. He also criticised immorality, obscenity, and vulgarity which are being promoted by secular elements under the garb of freedom and has called upon the ulema to play their vital role to contain the spread of vulgarity. He emphasized the need for having a clean, honest, and sincere heart to create healthy and peaceful society. He particularly appealed to the younger generation to spend their lives truly in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah for their salvation in this world and the Hereafter.

APPRECIATION

DPO Saifullah Khan has appreciated the functioning of Police Khidmat Markaz Hafizabad where more than 15 facilities are being provided to the general public under one window.

While visiting the Citizen Police Liaison Committee Hafizabad he was told that 18,000 persons were facilitated at the centre during the past ten months. On this occasion, CPLC in-charge Rana Khalid Mehmood urged the DPO to provide the facility to renew the driving license issued by other districts to get registered the report of loss/theft of mobile phone at the centre.

TEACHERS ADVISED TO

BE PUNCTUAL

While conducting surprise visit to different schools, District Education Officer Secondary Abdul Waheed Khan has called upon the teachers to be punctual in their duties and strive to improve standard of education in their respective institutions.

He said that he appreciated the teachers who showed good results and they are being suitably rewarded but warned those teachers who have shown poor results of strict departmental action. He also directed the teachers to improve sanitary conditions in the school premises and pay full attention on the co-curricular activities side by side academic education.

VILLAGERS ASSURED

SOLUTION TO PROBLEMS

District leader of PTI Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti have assured the villagers that they would remove sense of deprivation among them.

While inaugurating the provision of sui gas in Muradian village, they said that they would serve the masses of the district without any discrimination and strive to resolve their mitigation. They thanked them for reposing confidence in the PTI and they would continue to serve them and would provide all sorts of amenities to them.