Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Thursday granted protective bail to former provincial minister for local bodies Jam Khan Shoro in a case involving illegal allotment of government land.

Soon after issuing of arrest warrants from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Jam Khan Shoro approached the Sindh High Court seeking pre-arrest bail along with his lawyer. The SHC bench headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro allowed his plea and granted protective bail till Nov 8 against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

During hearing of the plea, the petitioner’s lawyer, Advocate Khalid Javid has submitted his arguments by stating that his client was ready to join any inquiry, but his arrest warrant was issued by NAB while violating the law. He added that his client has never been involved in corruption of any kind, and he was ready to face any inquiry.

Advocate Javid contended that NAB has created panic through airing news regarding the arrest of his client, and also deployed a special team to arrest his client. The bench expressed annoyance by giving his remarks that the NAB cannot arrest anyone from the court’s premises. NAB officials informed the court regarding the inquiry which was initiated against Jam Shoro, and submitted that he was involved in corruption in the allotment of plots in Karachi Development Authority (KDA) in the last regime. The court was also informed that Jam Khan Shoro was issued a call-up notice in June to appear before inquiry team. The bench after hearing arguments from both the side, granted protective bail to the ex-minister and directed him to join inquiry. Before the proceeding on his bail plea, a special NAB squad was deployed to arrest the ex minister. However, he unexpectedly, entered the court from the other entry point.

The NAB prosecution also stated that, a probe was initiated against former Sindh minister in October 2017 for allegedly occupying government land. The accused was involved in 19 precious KDB plots forged through fake allotment.

After the court’s proceeding, Jam Shoro avoided talking to the media, and said that he was not able to comment on the corruption allegations as the matter is sub-judicial.