Kamalia - Toba Tek Singh RTA Secretary Aqsa Ghafoor stated that in order to save precious lives, strict action will be taken against the public transporters that use gas cylinders in their vehicles.

She was addressing a press conference here the other day. She appealed to the parents to contact the van drivers, who provide pick and drop service to their children, and encourage them to remove gas cylinders from their vehicles.

In a response to a question, she said that the government wished to save valuable lives by ensuring the removal of gas cylinders from all public transport. “Traffic rules will be enforced and indiscriminate action will be taken against the violators,” she warned.

NABBED

Kamalia City police arrested M Asif, son of Ameer Ali, near Grain Market Kamalia for peddling drugs. The police arrested him on a tip-off by a police informer.

The police recovered hashish from his possession, and filed a case against him.