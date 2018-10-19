Share:

KAMALIA - Due to constant devaluation of Pak Rupee, the dollar price may rise even more than the current 137, stated PML-N leader Ch Jameel Gujjar.

While talking to the media here the other day, he stated that the due to the drop in the value of Rupee, the prices of daily use items sky-rocketed as prices of petrol, electricity, gas, and CNG had gone up. “The government had boasted to break the shackles of beggary, yet it has turned the citizens into beggars,” he said. “National treasury has been completely depleted since the PTI has taken the power. The IMF bailout package that the government has decided upon to overcome the economic crisis will result in strict economic policies which will slow down our development rate. Instead of going to the IMF, the government should have taken alternative steps, but the rulers are still working as opposition instead of making fruitful and future-proof policies.”

He stated that the domestic economy was becoming weaker, the brunt of which will be borne by the middle class as well as the common man.