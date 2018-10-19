Share:

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javid Saleemi on Thursday announced that the parade and tradition of physical training should be restarted in police stations across the province. The IGP also said that ASPs and DSPs should perform the role of best supervisors for up gradation of police stations on modern lines for better service delivery. The IGP also directed the SDPOs to launch a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders. He expressed these views while addressing ASPs and DSPs at the central police office on Thursday. Additional-IG Tariq Masood Yaseen, Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh, Azhar Hameed Khokhar and DIG Tariq Abbas Qureshi were also present on this occasion.