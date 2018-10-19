Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday highlighted the need for high-level exchanges between Malaysia and Pakistan and said that Islamabad would learn from the Malaysian steady economic progress.

Prime Minister rang up Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad and discussed the ways and means to fortify the economic relations between the two brotherly countries. The Prime Minister also conveyed the immense respect of the people of Pakistan and his own for Prime Minister Mahathir as a statesman and global leader. Prime Minister Khan underscored the close and cordial relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Malaysian Prime Minister on victory of Pakatan Harapan in general elections and appreciated Prime Minister Mahathir’s vision for Malaysia’s steady economic progress.

Prime Minister Mahathir reciprocated Prime Minister Khan’s sentiments and congratulated him on PTI’s victory in Pakistan’s recent elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the need for high-level exchanges between the two countries as well as collaboration at operational level to take benefit of each other’s expertise. Prime Minister invited the Malaysian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan, which Prime Minister Mahathir accepted. Prime Minister Mahathir also invited the Prime Minister for an early visit to Malaysia. Prime Minister Khan accepted the invitation.