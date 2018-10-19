Share:

LOS ANGELES - Jamie Dornan is not on social media because he finds it distracts people from spending quality time with family.

The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ actor - who is expecting his third child with his wife Amelia Warner, with whom he already has Dulcie, four, and two-year-old Elva - has never been inclined to sign up for Instagram or Twitter, because he fears people are losing out on proper ‘’human’’ interaction by spending hours looking at their screens.

Asked about his decision not to have a presence on such apps, he told ET Canada: ‘’Yeah, definitely. Especially now with two kids and another on the way,’’ he said, confirming the baby news. ‘’I’m not on social media or anything. I guess that takes up a lot of people’s phone screen time.’’

He added: ‘’I think especially if you’ve got kids and they want to play with you and you’re watching what people had for breakfast then that would seem really bad.”

But, you know, I think the less time we spend on our phones and the more time we are together with other human beings, it’s a good thing. But, sadly, I think it’s going the other way.’’

Meanwhile, Jamie recently admitted he feels ‘’a healthy and lovely duty’’ to provide for his children.

The 36-year-old hunk adores his brood and says it ‘’suits’’ him to, alongside his spouse, work to support his kids.

He said: ‘’I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.’’

And whilst Jamie admits there are times he and his Amelia get ‘’frustrated’’ at each other, they never let it become an issue.

He added: ‘’We get frustrated at times, usually when travelling with the kids, but we’d never let anything boil and become a thing. We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that’s just not us. I’m glad it’s not us - plates are expensive ... Certainly there’s never a day that I don’t tell her I love her.’’