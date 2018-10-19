Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced to hold jurist conferences abroad in order to devise an international law on the issue of blasphemy and make ‘Tauheen-e-Risalat’ a cognisable crime at international level.

The JI vice chief Asadullah Bhutto attended a meeting of the Islamic Lawyers Movement, the JI lawyer forum, where he informed the participants that his party is taking efforts on blasphemy issue at international level as well. The JI Public Aid Committee President Dr Saiduddin Advocate, ILM President Muhammad Shahid, General Secretary Najamuddin, and others were also present during the meeting.

Asadullah said that the JI had held a jurist conference at Islamabad where a committee was formed and tasked with to organise more conferences at Geneva and London in order to promote the Muslim’s sentiments on the issue of blasphemy. “A movement would also be run for making blasphemy a cognisable crime at international level,” he added,

Besides, the JI leader added that a conference would also be held at Karachi in November to expedite the movement further. A three-member committee has formed which is tasked with arrangements for the conference going to be held next month.

The participants of the meeting vowed to raise effective voice against blasphemous acts being done wherever in the world. “Any conspiracy in this regard would be defeated as everyone would not hesitate to sacrifice his life for our Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him,”