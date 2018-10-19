Share:

ISLAMABAD - Panama JIT team Head Wajid Zia, while concluding his statement before the Accountability Court in Flagship Investment Reference, Thursday said that Hussain Nawaz had failed to explain the means through which these companies, including Flagship Investment and others, were formed.

The hearing of Flagship investment reference against Nawaz Sharif resumed on Thursday in the Accountability Court in the supervision of Judge Arshad Malik.

After concluding statement of Wajid Zia, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris will continue his cross-questioning with Wajid Zia from Monday (Oct 22, 2018).

Meanwhile in today’s hearing, Judge NAB Accountability Court Arshad Malik also rejected petition of the defence to summon NAB’s Investigative Officer for additional cross-questioning in the Al-Aziziya Steel Mills Reference.

Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik remarked that after a lengthy cross-questioning with the Investigative Officer, it is unreasonable to call again the IO for further cross-questioning.

After concluding the statement of Wajid Zia, hearing in the Flagship Investment Reference has also entered into the conclusive phase.

Wajid Zia told the court that Hussain Nawaz did not provide any written agreement regarding AED12 million investment between Mian Sharif and Qatari Prince that was held in 1980.

Wajid Zia also added that despite multiple endeavours on part of Panama JIT, Qatari prince did not record his statement before JIT team.

He said JIT assessed the financial statements of Flagship investment and other companies constituted under its umbrella and come to the conclusion that the financial statement was forged to give an impression of transparency in the money trail.

The court adjourned hearing in Flagship Investment Reference for Monday, (Oct 22, 2018). On next hearing, Khawaja Harris, the Defence Counsel for Nawaz Sharif will hold his cross-questioning with Panama JIT head Wajid Zia in the Flagship Investment Reference.