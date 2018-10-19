Share:

WAZIRABAD - It seems the local administration has confined the anti-encroachment campaign to the removal of hand carts, kiosks, and makeshift shops instead of taking action against land grabbers whereas, as per reports, there is almost 350 acres of state land occupied by the land grabbers in Wazirabad tehsil.

According to an official source, approximately 350 acres of state land worth billions exist in Wazirabad tehsil which fall in villages Kakka Kolu, Alipur Chattha, Rasool Nagar, Wazirabad and other areas and most of it has been occupied by the land grabbers. Local administration had marked some lands and other properties occupied by the land mafia , but action was suspended due to some unknown reasons. The anti-encroachment teams, along with MC crew and machinery, comes to field daily but the clean-up campaign confines to hand carts, signboards, shades of the shops, and makeshift shops. They have even abolished beds of newly-planted trees, but have not touched the permanent encroachment which raises question mark over the performance of the local administration. The assistant commissioner has restricted his staff to issue any details of state land even to newsmen. There are also reports that the Revenue officials are allegedly patronising the land grabbers through local councillors. Therefore, land grabbers are safe while the temporary encroachments are under attack.

When contacted, the assistant commissioner stated that details of the state land had been sent to the DC Office Gujranwala from where media could get information.

TWO ROBBERS NICKED

The Saddr Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two suspected robbers allegedly involved in various robbery and bike-snatching incidents on Chak Baig Road near PNP Rice Mills.

A police team, on a tip-off from an informer about the presence of two suspects, raided Chak Baig Road. The team led by ASI M Tayyab and ASI M Shamim arrested both suspects, and recovered two pistols, bullet magazines, and cartridges from their possession. The suspects were identified as Kashif Ali, a resident of Islampura, Qila Didar Singh, and Basharat Ali, a resident of Daska. During investigation, the police recovered four motorcycles they had snatched from citizens. Police registered three cases against them under sections 399, 401 and 13/20/65 of PPC. Further investigation was underway.