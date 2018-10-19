Share:

LAHORE - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking policy details as well as procedure regarding the process of inclusion or exclusion of names from Exit Control List (ECL), and questioning the role of the Cabinet in this regard.

In the writ petition filed by Munir Ahmad through Azhar Siddique Advocate, the Federation of Pakistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affair, National Accountability Bureau, FIA, and others have been made respondents.

The petition seeks ensuring that the executive power both at Federal and Provincial levels are exercised strictly in accordance with law.

The petition states that the ECL is a system of border control maintained by the Government of Pakistan under the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance which empowers the federal government to prohibit any person from proceeding abroad as well as exclude the name from ECL.

It says the Ministry of Interior's working is very slow and outdated as most of the times when courts permit the exclusion of names from EC, it delays strategy for indefinite period. It creates troubles among public and most of the time people could not travel abroad in spite of court orders, the petition adds.

It says there should be compliance of law and order in state in view of Article 25 of constitution. However, the Ministry of Interior is reluctant to follow rules and regulations settled by law under the ordinance, it states. In view of the settled law on the issue, the power rests with the Federal Government and that power has to be exercised by the Secretary Interior or any subordinate officer.

And in any case the Federal Government and Cabinet have no power to interfere in this matter.

It is independent and exclusive power pertaining to exercise of jurisdiction after going through and after consideration to the relevant material, it adds.

It mentions that a judgment has laid down a principle whereby policy matter and a matter concerning to a certain exercise of jurisdiction has to be exercised by the Federal Government in view of the Article 90 of the constitution.

The petitioner says the current process of inclusion and exclusion of name(s) in ECL is against the constitution hence special procedure or Rules or regulations need to be framed so as to exercise the discretion in structured manner.

The petitioner prayed that direction may very kindly be issued for placing before the court the policy details and procedure regarding the process of inclusion or exclusion of names from ECL.