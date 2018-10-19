Share:

LOS ANGELES - Little Mix has announced their ‘LM5 Tour’. The girl group - consisting of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - are heading out on a massive arena tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019 which will kick off in Dublin and end in Leeds with three shows at London’s O2 arena.

The shows will see the pop band perform songs from their brand new album ‘LM5’, alongside their greatest hits such as ‘Touch’, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings’. Fans that pre-order a copy of ‘LM5’ from the official store before 3pm on Tuesday October 23 will receive an exclusive pre-sale code for early access tickets to the tour.

Little Mix’s previous shows have been named as the biggest UK arena tours for 2016 and 2017 alongside embarking on massive tours of Europe, Australia, Japan and the US.

This summer, the group toured stadiums across the UK with the ‘Summer Hits’ Tour. They were also named the UK’s Most Watched VEVO Artist of 2017.

Little Mix will release their hotly-anticipated fifth studio LP ‘LM5’ on November 16 and the beauties have unveiled the artwork for their fifth outing and revealed the title is inspired by their fans, who are known as Mixers.

They said: ‘’We love how you’ve named each of our eras over the years. So we’ve decided to call our next album... #LM5.

‘’We’ve worked so hard on this, we are so proud and can honestly say this is our favourite album to date.’’

The girls recently dropped the first single from the record, ‘Woman Like Me’, which features rapper Nicki Minaj.

The band has teamed up with songwriters including Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne and Timberland on the album.