ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Open Mic on Thursday resumed weekly auditions for new talent at Mai Bhagi Hall. Open Mic at Lok Virsa serves as an academy to a growing base of young, amateur singers from the twin cities. Harnessing their talent and confidence, the Open Mic platform gives opportunity to its rising stars to perform on various stages, said the in-charge of the Open Mic. Lok Virsa started this programme to provide a platform to emerging singers from all genres.