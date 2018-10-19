Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court on Thursday convicted a man of attacking SSP Aslam Chaudry’s convoy in 2006 and awarded him three back-to-back life sentences.

According to the prosecution, the accused identified as Syed Ijaz Gorchani was arrested on charge of attacking SSP Aslam Chaudry’s convoy. In the light of evidence, the anti-terrorism court awarded him three back-to-back life sentences. The court, however, acquitted Shahnawaz alias Ajmal Pahari.

Earlier, the ATC had reserved the judgment after haring final arguments from both the sides in a case pertaining to an attack on a police convoy within the remit of Gizri police station. The court has announced the judgment in the presence of the suspects.

However, another suspect Ajmal Pahari was found innocent in the case.

The suspects were booked in an armed attack on the convoy of then CID SP Mohammad Aslam Khan, better known as Chaudhry Aslam, in January 2006 in Gizri that left two police officials dead. Mohammad Ijaz Gorchani was arrested in the present case, while Anwar Qaimkhani, Asif, Tariq, Chacha, Munna, Ali and Sajid were also booked in the case.

According to the prosecution, three eyewitnesses including the SP and two shopkeepers rightly picked out Ijaz during an identification parade conducted by a judicial magistrate and the witnesses also assigned his role in the commissioning of the crime. The prosecution had placed 16 prosecution witnesses in the case.

A case (FIR 22/2006) was registered under Section 302 (punishment for premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to commit murder), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 109 (abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997 at the Gizri police station.