SIALKOT:- Zafarwal police arrested the accused, Dildar (22), on Thursday for killing his aunt Fouzia Bibi and her two minor sons including Ali Raza (6) and Faizan (10) at their home during the night of October 14 in Moga-Zafarwal village. The police had registered this triple murder case on the report of slain Fouzia Bibi’s husband M Islam. Zafarwal DSP Sabir Hussain Chatta told the newsmen that slain Fouzia Bibi’s real nephew accused Dildar had evil intentions for her. On the night of this nasty incident, the accused Dildar entered their house and attempted to rape her, but the children woke up.–Staff Reporter

As he remained unable to rape the woman, he shot fires in their heads and killed them.

The DSP added that the police investigated this tragic incident by using scientific methods and arrested the main accused Dildar from Islamabad within 72 hours after the incident. The accused confessed to his crime. The police have sent the accused behind the bars. Further investigation was underway.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) recovered an empty magazine of 30 bore pistol from the luggage of Sarai Alamgir-Gujrat based accused Hassan Rehman, who was trying to travel to Dubai from Sialkot International Airport on Thursday. Senior ASF officials told that the ASF has sent the accused behind the bars. Further investigation was underway.