Share:

ISLAMABAD - Newly-appointed Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, Aun Abbas Bappi has said that his appointment as MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal would ensure the uplift of marginalized segments of the society. He said this while addressing the officials of the organization. He was of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned him a big task by appointing him head of the organization and that he will perform his duty with great commitment. He said that the present government was striving to uplift the living standard of the poor class and the role of the organization was vital in this regard. He also assured the employees of resolving their official problems. He further visited F-9 Park and planted a sapling in connection with ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ campaign.