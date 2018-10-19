Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The state-run Azad Jammu Kashmir Press Foundation has decided to hold written test examination to assess and determine professional skills of the journalists, affiliated with national and regional press, seeking membership of the Press Foundation before issuance of membership to the journalists qualifying the exam.

According to a press release of the Press Foundation issued in the state’s capital town, he AJK Press Foundation has issued the schedule of written examination to resolve the problem of membership. The press release continued as saying “The written test would be held on October 21 (Sunday from 11am to 1pm) for which three examination centres have been set up at Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Rawalpindi.

In Muzaffarabad center, candidates from Neelum, Hattian, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Bagh, and Haveli would appear while in Mirpur centre, candidates from Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber would take part.

At Rawalpindi centre, Kashmiri journalists serving all over Pakistan and candidates from Sudhnuti would contest.

In Muzaffarabad Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Sehli Sarkar, in Mirpur Allama Iqbal Open University, in Rawalpindi Kashmir centre, Allied Commercial Plaza, Chandni Chowk Murree Road, F/1 University Regional Campus Sector has been declared examination centres”.

The PR says that all the arrangements in this context have been finalized.

“The lists of candidates have been furnished to Information Officer of concerned districts and members Board of Governor. Candidates have been asked to ensure their presence in the concerned centres with their CNIC and a proof of working with the organization as journalist, on Sunday. The proof is to be attached with the paper. For any further information the candidates should contact the information officer of concerned district or member Board of Governor”, the PR added.