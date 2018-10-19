Share:

ATTOCK - Police busted a gang involved in child pornography and arrested their three members besides recovery of child porn videos.

The gang which operates in rural and remote area of Jand in the limits of Bassal Police Station of Attock lured small boys to different things and indulged them to sex racket. “The gang lured young school boys ageing 10 to 12 years of the area to money and subjected them to act as porn,” said Investigation Officer Assistant Sub Inspector Manzar Ali Shah of Bassal Police Station while talking to this reporter. He said that the members of the gang performed sex even with each other during the recording. He said that the gang was consisting of four persons and three of them have been arrested. He said: “The police department started tracking the racket after porn video of an 11-year-old boy of the area surfaced and circulated in the area through social media,” said district Police officer Attock Hassan Asad Alvi. Alvi said that video which was recorded three or four days after Eid Ul Azha in which not only the 11-year-old boy was subjected to molest action, other two members of the gang also molested their third colleague accordingly.

He said that the video was recently leaked and taking serious view of the presence of such racket in the area. He said that police acted immediately and traced the culprits within three days and registered a case against them besides sending them behind the bars.

He said that a case has been registered against the accused Owais Ijaz alias Mufti, Haris Riaz and Ahsan Iqbal under section 377, 377-B, 367-A and C-292 Pakistan Panel Code. He said that section C-292 was introduced in acts after the sad and tragic incident of Kasur to curb the child sex cases. The DPO said that investigations are underway to ascertain the aim behind filming minor child in immoral act.

To a question, Alvi said police are also investigating that either the gang is in glove with national or international racket of child pornography. He said that although the mastermind of the gang namely Owais Ijaz alias Mufti is arrested, efforts are being made to arrest the fourth member of the gang and he would be brought to justice soon.

To another question, the DPO said that victim a grade-6 student was in fear after the incident and he remained tight lipped as he did not reveal the incident to his parents due to shame until the video surfaced on internet. He said that there is a dire need to educate and create awareness among the children to break the social barriers and inform any such incident or attempt to their parents to avoid such incidents in the future.