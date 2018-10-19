Share:

SIALKOT - Rescue 1122 and the University of Sialkot (USKT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for providing emergency services training to the students on Thursday. Sialkot District Emergency Officer (DEO) Syed Kamal Abid, USKT CEO Rehan Younus, Chairman Faisal Manzur, USKT Vice Chancellor Dr Ejaz Qureshi, Director Students Affairs Kaleem Raza and local senior journalists attended the prestigious MoU signing ceremony.

USKT CEO Rehan Younus told the newsmen that under its Safe Society Programme, the Rescue 1122 Sialkot would provide weeklong free training of emergency services including fire-fighting and fire extinguishing to the USKT students. USKT Chairman Faisal Manzur said that the students could play a pivotal role also in serving the ailing humanity after getting the training of emergency relief services.

Some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped a youth, Humair Ahmed, at gunpoint from a place near his house in Aadam Daraaz-Motra village, Daska tehsil on Thursday. Police have registered a case. Police have registered separate theft cases against five power pilferers in Sialkot city and its surroundings on Thursday.

Police said that the Gepco teams had caught accused Khurram, Rasheed Khan, Rizwan (Veeram-Uggoki), Haroon, and Waseem red-handed while stealing electricity direct from the main cables or tempering with their electricity meters.

Two armed motorcyclists shot dead a local labourer, M Jameel, over an old enmity in Kotli Murlaan-Motra village, Daska tehsil on Thursday. The accused fled away. Police registered a case.