Share:

Islamabad - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice ® Javed Iqbal has taken notice of delay of completion of Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s housing project “Park Enclave” and ordered to verify the complaint in this regard.

CDA launched the Park Enclave project in 2011 but failed to provide the land to buyers. CDA has collected Rs 15 billion from buyers while a large number of overseas Pakistanis have also bought the plot in the society and cleared their instalments. CDA also spent millions of rupees in advertisements of this housing project.

He directed to verify the complaint as soon as possible and submit a detailed report to Chairman Secretariat.

On the other hand, , NAB Rawalpindi has arrested Muhammad Waqas Ashraf who was declared Proclaimed Offender (PO) in Reference No. 15/2017 (State Vs Ibrar Hussain, NFML case) by Accountability Court-I, Islamabad on 20.02.2018.

The accused Muhammad Waqas Ashraf was a store In-charge at Kasur Store of National Fertilizer Marketing Company Limited.

He stamped the STNs of 3120 urea bags worth Rs. 5.57 million of M/s Trans Global without receiving the urea and thus caused huge loss to exchequer by misusing his authority.

The accused Muhammad Waqas Ashraf s/o M. Ashraf Irfan had deliberately remained aloof from NAB investigation proceedings when he was called.