LAHORE - The visiting Maldives cricket team opened their tour to Pakistan on a disappointing note when NCA Developing Squad defeated them by two wickets in the inaugural Twenty20 match here at the Aitcheson College ground on Thursday.

Maldives cricket team will play five T20 matches in their nine-day tour to prepare for the upcoming ACC Cricket Cup. The visiting team was asked to bat first but they crumbled for just 39 runs in 14.1 overs. None of their batter could reach the score worth mentioning. NCA attacker Farhan Shafiq snared four wickets for six runs.

After consultations with the captains and team management, NCA captain Owais Zafar and on-field umpires revised the target for the visiting team so that they could have a match practice. In the revised target, the visiting team was given 125 runs to defend. But the NCA team achieved 130 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

BRIEF SCORES:

MALDIVES: 39 all out in 14.1 overs (Farhan Shafiq 4-6), revised target 125

NCA DEVELOPING SQUAD: 130-8 in 20 overs( Owais Zafar 25, 3x4s, 24 balls, Ibtesam ul Haq 25, 1x4, 33 balls, Sheraz Khan 21*, 1x4, 2x6s, 6 balls, Yousaf Azyan 3-13, Ahmed Ameel 2-24.