Share:

LAHORE - Newly-appointed Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar took charge of his office here on Thursday at Sports Board Punjab (SBP) office. All top SBP officers met with the DG and briefed him about the working of the department. Nadeem has also served as Additional Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab, Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and DCO Sialkot in the past. Nadeem vowed to utilize all resources for progress of sports in the province. He said he would take all-out measures for improvement of the sports infrastructure in the province. "Being SBP DG, it's my commitment to patronize sports activities in the province and I will spend all my energies for the cause of sports. We’ll provide equal opportunities to players of the province," he added.–Staff Reporter