WASHINGTON - Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Department for Pakistan Henry Ensher has said that Imran Khan has opportunities for betterment in bilateral ties, however, Islamabad will have to forego its old policy with reference to Afghanistan.

Addressing an event here at the Wilson Centre here, he said new policy compatible with the US will be in the interest of Pakistan. He held pressure will continue on Pakistan unless it changes its policy. “In fact we have seen some steps having been taken from Pakistan side but we have not seen decisive steps on the part of Pakistan that terrorists will not be able to use Pakistan soil.”

He went on to say that new government had opportunity to improve bilateral relations, besides becoming partner of peace and the moves for improvement in relations and becoming partner in peace will give rise to a wholesome situation for Pakistan and US.

Pakistan cannot yield any outcome by bringing Taliban on negotiating table but it can play constructive role, he remarked.

He claimed Pakistan could play leading role in the region economically and politically. But its policies were leading the region to instability. Washington also encouraged bilateral discussion between Pakistan and India to reduce the tensions and lead to an improvement in the relations, he said, adding that the presence of terrorist groups on Pakistani soil would limit the potential for a positive outcome from such a dialogue.

Ensher said the US encouraged Pakistan to address these issues so that the regional tensions were resolved and regional connectivity could improve, helping the Pakistan-India trade, as per World Bank's estimates, jump from the current $2 billion to $37 billion.

US, Pakistan ties are running tense since January this year when US President Donald Trump had said in a twitter that US extended financial assistance of 33 billion dollars to Pakistan during last 15 years like fools and Pakistan in reply gave nothing except lying and deceit.

In last December US vice president during visit to Afghanistan had said that days were now over for providing sanctuary to Taliban. Pakistan will get too much if it forges partnership with US. But it will have to lose too much by providing safe havens to criminals.