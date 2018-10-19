Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but is fully prepared and capable to respond to any aggression.

“Pakistan armed forces are fully capable and prepared to respond to any spectrum of threat”, President said while addressing the passing out parade of cadets at PAF Academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur on Thursday.

He noted with pride that the glorious past of the armed forces of Pakistan is witness to the fact that the sons of the soil defended their motherland with their sweat and blood.

The President said that Pakistan however follows the policy of friendly relations with all its neighbours. He said we also desire to establish warm relations based on mutual respect with the international community.

President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices both in terms of human and material in the war against terrorism. He said we stand firmly committed to this cause and would not allow any anybody to misinterpret our intent and actions.

Arif Alvi said that Pakistan is facing both internal and external challenges but vowed to overcome them through cohesive approach. He said that our struggle against terrorism has played vital role for regional peace and security. He said our armed forces displayed immaculate harmony in the operations against terrorism.

The President said that Pakistan Air Force being highly potent element of the national defense, played leading role in annihilating the sanctuaries of the terrorists.

Arif Alvi said the graduating cadets have been trained in line with the finest traditions set by the great air warriors of the past and expressed the confidence that they will set new records in the line of duty. He asked the cadets to demonstrate complete professionalism to maintain the status of being second to none as envisioned by the founding father. The President acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Air Force towards indigenization saying the government will fully support all such efforts and provide resources to equip the armed forces will latest technology to ensure national defence.

Earlier the President gave away medals to the outstanding cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was received by cadet Zeeshan Ashraf. The president also inspected the guard of honour. On the occasion, the PAF aircraft presented fly past and breathtaking aerobatic manoeuvres.

The President said that the glorious past of the armed forces is witnessed to the fact that the sons of the soil defended the motherland with sweat and blood.

The ceremony was also attended by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar and the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan.

The graduation parade of 140 GD (P), 86 Engineering, 96 Air Defence, 21 Admin & Special Duties and 05 Logistics courses was held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan today.

A total of 107 aviation cadets graduated at the occasion. The Chief Guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and trophies to the distinction holders. Quaid-e-Azam Banner was awarded to No 04 Squadron, the new Champion Squadron of the Academy.

In College of Flying Training, Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Flying Training was clinched by Aviation Cadet Farhan Khalid Awan.

The coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance in College of Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Talha Haseeb while Aviation Cadet Academy Under Officer Sheheryar Ahmed Malik was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for Best Performance in General Service Training.

In College of Aeronautical Engineering, Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Abdur Rehman clinched both Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Engineering and the coveted Sword of Honour for Overall Best Performance.

Trophies for overall best performance in 96 Air Defence and 21 Admin & Special Duties courses were won by Aviation Cadet Babar Abdullah and Sohaib Ahsan respectively. Aviation Cadet Zeeshan Ashraf won the Trophy for overall best performance in 5th Logistics Course.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by "Bravehearts" and “Sherdils”, the PAF Academy Aerobatic Teams, which were thoroughly enjoyed by the guests. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military & Civil Officials, Diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.