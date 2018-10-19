Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association has demanded the government allow 30 per cent increase in prices of all medicines to meet additional expenses due to devaluation of rupee.

The participants of a meeting chaired by PPMA Chairman Dr Tahir Azam said that input cost has increased considerably due high exchange rate of dollar.

They said that it was impossible for pharma industry to sell drugs at prices approved by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

The participants decided that PPMA office bearers would held separate meetings with Minister for Commerce and Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for discussing problems of pharma industry in the wake of high exchange rates of dollar.

Free eye camp

Ghurki Trust Hospital and the Fred Hollows Foundation arranged a free eye camp and walk on Thursday in connection with World Sight Day. Visiting patients were provided free eye tests, glasses and medicines.

Prof Rana Muhammad Khalil led the walk participated by doctors, paramedical staff, medical students and people from various walks of life. People were given awareness literature regarding benefits of eye care, regular check-ups and timely treatment of preventable diseases to avoid blindness.

Addressing the participants, Prof Rana Muhammad Khalil stressed the need of taking due care of own eyes and those of dear and near ones to avoid complications. He also urged people to reach out to vulnerable segment of the society, provide early treatment of diseases so that they could play role in development of the society. According to WHO estimates, four out of five cases of blindness around the globe could be avoided by addressing preventable causes like cataract, refractive error, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and squint.