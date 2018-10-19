Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce a special development package for dilapidated districts of Karachi. He hoped that he would take special interest in resolving the problems of this mega city which gives highest revenue to the country.

He said this while talking to the media after inaugurating the newly constructed road in Ittehad Town of Baldia town on Thursday. DMC West Chairman Izhar Ahmed Khan, Parliamentary Leader in City Council Aslam Shah Afridi, UC-36 Chairman Mohammad Rafiq, Works’ Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi and other elected representatives and officers were was also present on this occasion.

The mayor said despite having limited resources KMC has built and re-carpeted this road at a cost of Rs20 million and it is 50 feet wide and 1.7 kilometer long. He said that after a gap of 35 years this road has been built in this area and residents of this place have expressed their happiness. He said that we will make all efforts to construct other roads in this area also. He expressed hope that the prime minister would pay special attention on problems of Karachi. He said this area deprived of roads, water and sewerage system and sanitation which are basic needs of any area in the city.

He said that elected representatives want to work for the people and they have this responsibility on their shoulders to work for their voters.

He said the KMC doing these works with its limited resources to provide better facilities to people in Karachi.