LAHORE - The PML-N has demanded fact-finding committee on the rumpus created on the floor of the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday when provincial budget was presented.

Party spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan told the media on Thursday that while taking action against the violent members, the speaker has skipped the treasury members who became the root cause of hullabaloo in the House. The Speaker has followed political victimization against the PML-N members that is unwarranted and unacceptable to us, he said.

He said the Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi is a custodian of the House and he should have treated the Opposition at par with the treasury. He explained the Opposition wanted to speak on a point of order before presentation of the budget but they were not given the floor. He also ruled out that the Opposition was involved in attack on the speaker podium and termed the picture of rumpus issued by the government totally false and misrepresenting the fact. He said the picture was not of the actual proceedings but a subsequent product. He said the displeasure and disorder in the House arose after the Treasury members came to the fore. He said denying right to speak to the opposition is as good as denying them democratic right which is harmful for the smooth running of any system. Malik Ahmad also slated all kind violence and rowdyism in the House and said the treasury and the opposition are two wheels of a chariot as such the attitude of both counts for good going of the system. He also demanded disqualification of Punjab Governor Ch Serwar as it has been done to two PML-N Senators for keeping dual nationality.

The former Minister also spoke harshly against the provincial budget. Rejecting the budget in toto he said, no new project or scheme has been announced therein that shows vision of the Punjab government towards development and progress. Instead the government has taken back the subsidies in addition to slashing the spending on education, health, and infrastructure development. Malik also dispelled the impression that the loans obtained from Chinese bank will burden the economy.