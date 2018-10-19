Share:

Rawalpindi - The police launched an investigation into an incident of a scuffle between the driver of a van and traffic wardens at Sixth Road here on Thursday. The driver accused two traffic wardens of stopping his van carrying college girls and hounding the female students to give them their mobile numbers. The driver also alleged that the wardens resorted to aerial firing. However, the wardens have told the police that they stopped the driver because his van had tinted windows. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf also denied the allegations of the van driver.

According to details, two traffic wardens were controlling traffic at Sixth Road when they spotted a Suzuki van with tinted windows. The wardens stopped the vehicle and tried to remove the black tints from the windows when the driver got angry and began fighting with them. The driver then picked up a brick from the side of the road and smashed the glass windows of his own vehicle. Meanwhile, a section of social media reported that the wardens thrashed the driver of the van and resorted to aerial firing when the driver barred them from teasing the female students. However, CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, while talking to media, denied the allegations levelled by the driver.

He said the driver abused and misbehaved with the wardens when he was stopped over the violation of traffic rules. He said a passerby was reportedly involved in resorting to aerial firing at the scene. He said the traffic warden had not asked the college girls for their mobile numbers.