KARACHI - The 11th death anniversary of those who were martyred in a Karsaz suicide bombing was observed here on Thursday.

In connection with this day, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) arranged gatherings across Sindh where people recited the holy Quran and offered special prayers for the martyrs.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 150 people were killed and hundreds injured in a twin bomb blast on Shahrah-e-Faisal in the Karsaz area during a rally organized by the PPP to welcome the party chairperson, Benazir Bhutto, who returned to Pakistan on October 18, 2007, after living in exile for nine years.

PPP leaders visited Azam Basti Graveyard where most of the martyrs of the incident are buried. Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Adviser to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, PPP District East leader Iqbal Sandh, Lala Rahim, Farhan Ghani, Faisal Mandero, Jani Memon, Mughal Qureshi, Mohammad Iqbal, Chudhary Javaid Gujjar and scores of party workers were present on the occasion. The PPP leaders laid wreath at the graves and offered fateha.

Talking to the media men, Saeed Ghani said the Karsaz incident was one of the terrorists attacks in the history of country in which a large number of PPP workers lost their lives to safeguard their beloved leader Benazir Bhutto. He said that families of the martyrs, despite this major loss, stood by the party leadership and this posture confirms that October 18 was the day when terrorism was defeated in the country. After Karsaz Incident, on December 27th Benazir Bhutto was martyred in Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi. Some of the culprits involved in assassination of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto were arrested and they also confess their involvement in the attack. Then ruling dictator General Pervaiz Musharraf was held responsible for the incidents, unfortunately the case is still pending in the courts and the culprits confessed were released, he added.

He said that Karsaz and Liaquat Bagh incidents were linked with each other and real culprits involved in Karsaz attack could be arrested only if the people involved in assassination of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto were nabbed.

To a query, Provincial Minister said that right now the country witnessing political victimization in the name accountability. If the political forces of the country desire real democracy then the accountability should be carried without any discrimination along with independence of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

To another query about the compensation to martyrs family, Ghani said that martyr’s families and injured of Karsaz incident has received the compensation amount while PPP has also given one government job to each family of victims.

Moreover, PPP Karachi Chapter to mark the day also held Quran Khawani at Yadgar-e-Shuhuda Karsaz. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Asifa Bhutto, Syed Khursheed Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani, Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Chawala, Nisar Ahmed Khoro, PPP Karachi Chapter leaders and District officer berares along with party workers attended the Qurani Khawani and paid homage to martyrs.