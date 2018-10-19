Share:

LAHORE - Six private hospitals in Lahore have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to decrease rates for deserving patients at emergency, indoors, consultation fee and surgery charges.

Deserving patients will have to pay 50 per cent less on all types of surgeries, dialysis and endoscopy. Ward charges have been decreased from Rs5,000 to Rs1,500 per day, consultation fee from Rs2,000 to Rs500. Room rents, ICU and CCU charges, lab and radiology tests fee have been decreased by 10 per cent.

As per Pakistan Medical and Dental Council regulations, 20 per cent of the total bed strength has been fixed for deserving and the poor.

Farooq Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Hameed Latif Hospital, National Hospital, SurgiMed and Mid City Hospital have signed the MoU.