LAHORE - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange gained another 335 points on Thursday amid ongoing results season.

The market started off on a positive note, trading range bound during the day making a high of +542 points and a low of -209 points to finally settle at 37,982 points. Trading activity remained on the higher side as average daily traded value stood at $57 million (up 28 percent DoD) while volume stood at 223 million (up 15 percent DoD). In terms of sector performance, cements and fertilizers performed well where LUCK (+1.20 percent), DGKC (+2.81 percent), ENGRO (+3.25 percent) and EFERT (+4.57 percent) closed in the green. Financials and E&Ps remained the major index dampeners with HBL (-1.37 percent), MCB (-0.46 percent) and BAHL (-0.88 percent) closing in the red zone. BAHL announced 9M2018 consolidated EPS of Rs5.35 with no cash payout. UBL (+0.46 percent) on the flip side closed positive where the bank announced 9M2018 EPS of Rs7.96 with a DPS of Rs2. Moreover, EFERT in the fertilizers announced 9M2018 consolidated EPS of Rs9.17 with a cash payout of Rs4. MARI (+0.53 percent) also announced 1QFY19 EPS of Rs46.64. Furthermore, major contribution to total market volume came from LOTCHEM (+7.03 percent) and TRG (+4.83 percent).

Moving forward, experts expect investor's sentiment to remain slightly positive in the short term. However, the KSE-100 performance shall remain volatile and choppy along with selling pressure from foreign investors.