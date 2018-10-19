Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that first budget of the PTI government is more balanced than five budgets presented by the previous government.

Talking to lawmakers Taimur Khan and Rahat Amanullah Bhatti Thursday, he said the PTI will ensure uniform development in the province.

He said that sustainable development will grant rights to the people. During the previous tenure, he said, resources were mercilessly wasted on projects of public projection but the PTI government had totally changed this practice.

“We don’t claim nor raise slogans but believe in action and are giving full attention to the durable development of the people. The people know that their basic necessities were badly ignored in the past”, he observed.

He said those raising hollow slogans now had used national kitty for their personal projection and such projects were designed which benefited neither the people nor the province. “It is government of the people now and our development schemes depict the true vision of public welfare”, he said, adding that the process of change was not ensured through slogans but only the practical steps help to transform change in the society. “That is why, PTI government believes in practical steps and energies are being utilized for providing various facilities to the masses”.

HASHOO GROUP DEPUTY CHAIRMAN meets CM

The proprietor and deputy chairman of Hashoo Group Murtaza Hashwani met Buzdar at his office Thursday and discussed different matters relating to the promotion of tourism and its allied services in the province.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that tourism sector was badly ignored in the past but it would be developed on modern lines now. New tourist spots have been identified and it is hoped that promotion of such places will help to encourage and promote the tourism industry. It will also help to attract investment and as a result, new opportunities of employment will be created. He said that green expanse of Fort Munro and Sulaiman Mountain will be developed to encourage tourism. Similarly, the vast outback of Cholistan desert will be developed to make it attractive for the tourists. The trade and industrial sector will also with the promotion of tourism, he added.

Murtaza Hashwani appreciated the steps taken by the PTI government for the promotion of tourism.