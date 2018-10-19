Share:

LODHRAN - One and all in Lodhran City demands probe into huge funds embezzlement of public money allegedly by the big shots of Tehsil Municipal Committee [TMC] in the name of development projects in as many as 30 wards of the city.

The report of a survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that a total of Rs220 million were apparently spent on public welfare projects across the city during the fiscal year 2017-18. As per the TMC claims, the funds were spent on sewerage, water schemes, filtration plants, advertising campaigns, cleanliness, construction, streetlights, national events, uniforms purchasing, furniture purchasing, sports, youth empowerment, plants, machinery, power projects, etc. But contrary to the claims, problems of sewerage, cleanliness, potable water, and construction work still prevail in all 30 wards of the city which clearly shows that the funds were actually embezzled instead of being utilised for the true purpose.

When approached, Lodhran Municipal Committee chairman Sheikh Iftikharuddin Tari offered bribe to The Nation’s correspondent for sweeping the matter under the carpet which the latter rejected. He also declined the request of The Nation’s correspondent to provide records to the TMC Deputy Director Audit. The Nation’s reporter made a second request to TMC Chief Officer Syed Asad Abbas for records of the projects conducted in the fiscal year, but he also declined. A third request was made to Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue/Administrator Municipal Committee during a reshuffle in administrative authorities during general elections 2018, but he did not take notice.

It has now become demand of every citizen of Lodhran City to probe the alleged embezzlement and ascertain where the public money was spent. “Had these funds been spent on public welfare, the results would have been visible to everyone. But only 20 to 25 percent work is completed in the city by awarding contracts to blue-eyed contractors,” they state. The social circles have demanded the NAB chairman to take stern action against those found guilty of the corruption. Talking to The Nation, local notables including Al-Khidmat Foundation president and Jamaat-e-Islami district Ameer Dr Tahir Ahmed Chaudhry, and former District Anti-Corruption Committee president M Tufail Advocate, and Lodhran Olympia Association chairman Mirza Saleem Akhtar demanded that NAB and Anti-Corruption authorities should carry out inquiry into the funds embezzlement and punish the culprits.

After refusal by the authorities concerned to provide records, this correspondent is now set to serve them a legal notice.