FAISALABAD - Under the directions of the Punjab government the administration has ensured effective steps to tackle likely smog in the district; however, citizens should also adopt precautionary measures to save themselves from injurious effects of the smog.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch during an address to an awareness seminar held here at Govt Technical High School Peoples Colony under the auspices of District Education Authority on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad, MPA/Chairman PHA Latif Nazar, CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sayan, Additional Commissioner Revenue Khadim Hussain Jilani, District Education Officer Khalid Akhtar, teachers, students, and representatives of civil society were present in the seminar.

The divisional commissioner appreciated the holding of the awareness seminar, and said that the precautions to avoid the smog should be highlighted in large scale for the information and knowledge of the every citizen.

He informed that a ban had been imposed on burning of stubble and solid waste while implementation of the laws concerning closures of brick kilns during the possible smog season would be ensured to tackle the challenges of smog.

The commissioner said that the government was taking solid steps in right directions to curb the negative effects of change of climate. He directed the Education Department Officers for continuing the programs on a regular basis to raise awareness through education and other steps against the social issues including smog.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad said that the steps for controlling the issues of changing climate had been taken timely to save the environment. He stressed upon adopting the protective measures by every family to save from injurious effects of smog. He said that every citizen should play their role keep the earth clean for pleasant environment. MPA/Chairman PHA Nazar Latif lauded the efforts of education and health department for disseminating the information to avoid the smog effects. He said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, protection on environment was on top in the agenda of present govt. and a number of steps were being taken to make Green Pakistan. He expressed his commitment that the elected representatives would play their active role for the awareness and preventive measures against the smog situation. District Coordinator for Epidemic Diseases Dr Bilal Ahmed informed the causes, precautions and medical treatment about the smog during the seminar. CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sayan in his welcome address thanked the guests for participating in awareness seminar on smog issue and informed that the education department has been arranging various programs to raise the awareness against smog and other social issues.